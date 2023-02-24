UrduPoint.com

Start Of Commercial Operations For Unit 3 Of Barakah Enhances UAE's Efforts To Reduce Carbon Emissions: Mariam Almheiri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, has said that the start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant marks another accomplishment in generating abundant clean electricity to the national grid and preventing millions of tons of carbon emissions annually.

Almheiri commented on the UAE’s efforts in tackling climate change and promoting sustainable economic development as the country celebrates a new milestone in support of its Net Zero 2050 targets.

She stated, “The world faces its most critical time in history with the impacts of climate change becoming increasingly more evident every year. Electricity generation is the biggest contributor to global carbon dioxide emissions, making the transition to clean energy sources essential in the battle with global warming.

Nuclear energy has a proven global track record of rapidly decarbonizing the economy, improving air quality and contributing positively to sustainability in crucial sectors like food, agriculture and water. Today, more than ever before, clean energy projects like the Barakah Plant are making a real and sustainable difference.”

With the UAE set to host COP28 later this year during the Year of Sustainability, we have the opportunity to showcase the crucial role nuclear energy plays both globally and here in the UAE, in generating emissions-free baseload electricity that underpins the use of renewable energy, providing the ‘always on’ capacity we need to grow the net zero economy.

It is imperative that we utilise all forms of clean energy to cut carbon emissions and mitigate the worst impacts of climate change. The UAE’s approach is showing tangible benefit, with over 5.5 million tons of carbon emissions removes for every unit brought into commercial operation at the Barakah plant.

Set to mitigate 22.4 million tons of emissions annually by 2025 and delivering 25% of the UAE’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), we look forward to showing the world at COP28 how the UAE’s data-led approach over a decade ago is benefitting not just our environment, but our energy security.

Now, as the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) moves into exploring clean molecules production, such as clean hydrogen and ammonia, as well as advanced nuclear technologies, such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), the UAE Programme continues to offer a global benchmark for rapid decarbonisation for other nations to follow.”

