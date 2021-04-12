Start of commercial operations of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Unit 1 signals a new chapter in the UAE energy story: President of NEI

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) Maria G. Korsnick, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Washington-based Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), stated that the United Arab Emirates has made history as the first nation in the region to operate a commercial nuclear power plant.

''Achieving operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Unit 1 signals a new chapter in the UAE energy story providing reliable, carbon-free electricity to the nation. As world leaders in nuclear energy and innovation, U.S. technology and expertise from numerous companies contributed greatly to the realisation of the Barakah plant,'' Korsnick said in a statement on the occasion of start of commercial operations of Unit 1 of UAE’s Barakah Plant.

"The commercialisation of Barakah Unit 1, with three more reactors in development, demonstrates the growing global desire for carbon-free electricity to meet our global responsibility to address a changing climate. And as the first commercial nuclear power plant in the Arab world, Barakah is an example for the entire region of how peaceful nuclear energy can diversify countries’ energy portfolios and economies,'' Korsnick added.