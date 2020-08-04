Starting up Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a 'milestone moment': President NEI

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) President and Chief Executive Officer of the Nuclear Energy Institute, NEI, Maria G. Korsnick has emphasised that Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the first of its kind in the Arab world, is an example for the entire region of how peaceful nuclear energy can diversify countries’ energy portfolios and economies.

In her remarks, Korsnick said "This milestone moment of starting up Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant moves the United Arab Emirates a step closer to going online, with three more reactors close behind.'' Achieving operations just eight years from the start of construction demonstrates how a country can expand its supply of carbon-free electricity safely and efficiently, to meet our global need for more clean energy, she indicated.