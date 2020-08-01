Startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Plant reflects high calibre of Emirati people: Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates as well as the people of the UAE on the successful operation of the Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Plant.

"This grand achievement falls within the ongoing efforts to support the national economy by diversifying sources of energy, empowering national cadres and providing clean energy according to best international practices," he added.

H.H. Sheikh Saud commended the efforts made by the Emirati cadres behind the programme, which, he said, reflects the high calibre of the Emirati people and the significant role they play in the development drive.