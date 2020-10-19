State Minister Financial Affairs, US Treasury Secretary discuss strategic relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, virtually met today with the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to discuss ways to strengthen joint strategic relations and cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

Al Tayer expressed the UAE's strong commitment to increase cooperation and strengthen economic, commercial and financial ties with the USA, to become one of the its most important strategic partners in the region.

He said, "The Ministry of Finance is keen to continue to expand the country's trade and investment relations, and to provide the greatest possible protection for UAE investments in various countries of the world.

The historic peace treaty between the UAE and Israel will act as a strong catalyst for more regional cooperation and the creation of more promising qualitative opportunities for the UAE, the region and the world."

The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral trade relations, cultural and educational exchange, and opportunities to create new areas of cooperation that contribute to enhancing economic growth between the two countries, in addition to encouraging more cooperation in counter-terrorist financing.

The United Arab Emirates is the largest Arab investor in the American market. The United States is the third largest trading partner of the UAE in the world, as well as the third largest foreign investor in the nation’s markets.