State Ministers for Entrepreneurship and Foreign Trade, ICA discuss ways of attracting talents, tourists

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, held a coordination meeting attended by Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State of Entrepreneurship and SMEs, who is the Minister in-charge of Tourism, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, who is in charge of attracting talents, during their visit to the headquarters of the ICA in Abu Dhabi.

Both ministers were received by Major General Mansour Ahmed Al Dhaheri, ICA Director-General, Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Director-General of Foreigners and Ports Affairs, and Brigadier Suhail bin Kaltham Al Khaili, Acting Director-General of Identity and Passports.

During the meeting, the visiting delegation’s members were briefed about the proposed working mechanisms of the ICA. Lt. Yousef Abdullah Al Hammadi, Director of Strategy and the Future Administration, also presented the strategic approach and national policy aimed at attracting talents to the country and discussed ways of developing the tourism sector to increase its contribution to the economy.

Ministers Al Falasi and Al Zeyoudi lauded the efforts of the ICA and its adoption of well-planned policies in granting different types of visas and its initiatives in this regard, which implements the directives of the leadership and is aimed at strengthening the position of the country as a destination that attracts talents, expertise and creative minds from all over the world.

Dr. Al Falasi, said, "Attracting talents and capacities represent a key step in the development of investment in human capital in the country and allows business owners and entrepreneurs to benefit from these potentials and employ them in a positive manner in their businesses. This will also support the country’s efforts to empower entrepreneurs and supply them with the best skills and technologies to make a success of their businesses."

Dr. Al Zeyoudi, said, "We will work closely with our partners in the ICA to enlarge the database of talents of the country in all areas, by maintaining the existing talents and expertise and attracting the best talents, expertise and capacities from all over the world."