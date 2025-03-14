State Security Court sentences members of 'Bahlol Gang' to life imprisonment, fine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals – State Security Chamber - convicted today members of the organised criminal group known in the media as the ‘’Bahloul Gang'' and sentenced them to various prison terms. The verdicts included: life imprisonment for 18 defendants; 15 years in prison for 46 defendants; 5 years in prison and a fine of AED 1 million for 16 defendants; confiscation of seized funds, properties, vehicles, and weapons linked to their crimes. A number of defendants were acquitted.

Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, had ordered the referral of the organised criminal group members to trial for committing crimes that jeopardised state security, public order, and societal safety.

The gang, which named itself Bahloul Gang, was formed, managed, and joined with for the intent of engaging in unlawful activities, amassing illicit funds, and distributing proceeds among its members. They established dominance in certain areas, promoted their criminal activities on social media platforms, and used prohibited weapons and tools to instill fear and intimidation in their victims.

The gang was involved in extorting money from victims through coercion to further their criminal objectives. Additionally, they engaged in money laundering to conceal and disguise the sources of their illegal proceeds.