State Security Court Sentences Members Of 'Bahlol Gang' To Life Imprisonment, Fine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 11:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals – State Security Chamber - convicted today members of the organised criminal group known in the media as the ‘’Bahloul Gang'' and sentenced them to various prison terms. The verdicts included: life imprisonment for 18 defendants; 15 years in prison for 46 defendants; 5 years in prison and a fine of AED 1 million for 16 defendants; confiscation of seized funds, properties, vehicles, and weapons linked to their crimes. A number of defendants were acquitted.
Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, had ordered the referral of the organised criminal group members to trial for committing crimes that jeopardised state security, public order, and societal safety.
The gang, which named itself Bahloul Gang, was formed, managed, and joined with for the intent of engaging in unlawful activities, amassing illicit funds, and distributing proceeds among its members. They established dominance in certain areas, promoted their criminal activities on social media platforms, and used prohibited weapons and tools to instill fear and intimidation in their victims.
The gang was involved in extorting money from victims through coercion to further their criminal objectives. Additionally, they engaged in money laundering to conceal and disguise the sources of their illegal proceeds.
Recent Stories
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) promotes officers to bolster its pro ..
Ambassador Tirmizi attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai
State Security Court sentences members of 'Bahlol Gang' to life imprisonment, fi ..
Commissioner hosts iftar dinner, special prayers offered for Jaffar Express mart ..
118 traders fined for profiteering during Ramazan
Food Authority destroys 3,15,000L of adulterated milk
MQM-P's MNA praises Pak Army for successful Jaffar Express operation
Dialogue only way to address country's issues: Magsi
Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel discussion on media's role in ..
Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abducted youth
Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops sealed in Mirpur
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheikha Amina Al Ghurair Best Voice ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
State Security Court sentences members of 'Bahlol Gang' to life imprisonment, fine6 minutes ago
-
Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel discussion on media's role in future-making21 minutes ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheikha Amina Al Ghurair Best Voice Recitation Award36 minutes ago
-
Ocean degradation threatens communities, affects human rights worldwide: UN51 minutes ago
-
National Guard Commander attends graduation of new batches of specialised training courses2 hours ago
-
UAE welcomes conclusion of peace negotiations between Armenia, Azerbaijan2 hours ago
-
Four people injured in blast targeting mosque in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed2 hours ago
-
King of Sweden receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Stockholm3 hours ago
-
Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part of 'RamadanInDubai' campaign4 hours ago
-
National Human Rights Institution concludes participation in GANHRI Annual Meeting in Geneva4 hours ago
-
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues relief efforts in Gaza5 hours ago