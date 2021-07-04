UrduPoint.com
Statement By UAE General Civil Aviation Authority

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 11:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2021) ABU DHABI, 4th July 2021 (WAM) - The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has issued the following statement: In response to remarks made by the Aviation Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria regarding the suspension of flights to and from the United Arab Emirates, the GCAA underlines that the UAE transport authorities are committed to upholding the highest standards of public health and safety in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GCAA will continue to work tirelessly with its international counterparts to find ways to facilitate travel without compromising public health and safety, and in line with international aviation standards. In this respect, the GCAA looks forward to reviewing constructive responses from the relevant authorities in Nigeria, following the consultations held between the UAE embassy and Nigerian officials over recent months.

The UAE authorities, like those in every country, have made a number of difficult but necessary decisions throughout this pandemic to protect the health of those in the country. Over the course of the past 12 months, the UAE has introduced a variety of special measures to govern travel between the UAE and a number of countries.

These measures have sometimes been tailored to the particular characteristics of certain areas, but they were always introduced with only one objective in mind: to ensure the health and wellbeing of citizens, residents, and visitors.

In some cases, the UAE has decided to restrict all or indirect travel from countries where the COVID-19 situation is especially concerning. This list of countries is subject to regular review and change. These decisions have been taken after reviewing the prevalence of concerning variants, the number of passengers arriving from each country who subsequently test positive for COVID-19, and the integrity of domestic testing facilities. At no point has the UAE ever given certain airlines exemptions from these measures.

The UAE government continues to coordinate with the Nigerian government and to closely monitor the current situation, and will proceed with updated measures that are in the best interests of the safety and well-being of citizens, resident, and visitors.

