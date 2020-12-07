Statement on entry of Israeli citizens to the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) In response to recent media reports on the entry of Israeli citizens to the United Arab Emirates, FlyDubai has apologised to the affected passengers who experienced a delay on arrival to Dubai on Monday.

Flydubai is currently reviewing the reasons behind the delay and is revalidating the processes and procedures to prevent any delays to subsequent flights.

The policy permitting the entry of Israeli citizens remains unchanged, and Israeli citizens continue to be welcomed to the UAE.