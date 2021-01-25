UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Statement On Planned Opening Of UAE Embassy In Israel

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Statement on planned opening of UAE Embassy in Israel

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) is currently coordinating with its counterparts in the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the opening of the UAE Embassy in Israel.

In a statement the Ministry said, "At present, the process of opening the embassy has been impacted by current movement restrictions in place in Israel to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With UAE and Israeli efforts to lead the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns, we remain hopeful that the situation will improve and that the process of opening the embassy can be completed soon."

Related Topics

World Israel UAE Lead

Recent Stories

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

21 minutes ago

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

51 minutes ago

Flydubai adds 4 new destinations to its European n ..

51 minutes ago

Captive power plants closure hitting production, e ..

1 hour ago

“Check out OPPO’s collaboration with talented ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.