Statement on planned opening of UAE Embassy in Israel

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) is currently coordinating with its counterparts in the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the opening of the UAE Embassy in Israel.

In a statement the Ministry said, "At present, the process of opening the embassy has been impacted by current movement restrictions in place in Israel to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With UAE and Israeli efforts to lead the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns, we remain hopeful that the situation will improve and that the process of opening the embassy can be completed soon."