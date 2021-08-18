UrduPoint.com

Statement On President Ashraf Ghani

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 06:45 PM

Statement on President Ashraf Ghani

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds.

