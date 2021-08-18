- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Statement On President Ashraf Ghani
Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 06:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies are working day and night ..
India’s “unwarranted remarks” on vandalism of Maharaja Ranjit’s statute ..
Turkmenistan informs that the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kabul, as well as the C ..
PM aide asks all stakeholders to cooperate to end violence against women
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on the situation in ..
Al-Othaimeen Receives Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Spe ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE is symbol of humanitarian giving in times of crises and challenges: Abdul Rahman Al Owais11 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid announces golden visas for humanitarian workers41 minutes ago
-
UAEU's Public Policy and Leadership Centre signs agreement with National University of Singa ..56 minutes ago
-
Hessa Buhumaid receives World Organisation of Scout Movement delegation2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Police fines 170 motorists for littering on roads2 hours ago
-
52,433 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP2 hours ago
-
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi adopts NASA technology to find root cause of persistent dizziness2 hours ago
-
Madinat Zayed Hospital successfully treats patient with rare necrosis3 hours ago
-
Tadweer registers remarkable achievements in recycling, waste management3 hours ago
-
AASTS launches first cartoon character for maritime sector in UAE3 hours ago
-
Pure Salmon establishes its global HQ in Abu Dhabi3 hours ago
-
UAE announces 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, 1,605 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hours4 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.