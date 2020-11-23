Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi launches the 2020 Labour Force Survey

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD, initiated the Labour Force Survey fieldwork in Abu Dhabi emirate under the slogan "The future of jobs begins with you".

This national project is part of Abu Dhabi's statistical plan to provide holistic and accurate data for developing programmes that support the national and non-national workforce in the labour market. For the first time, due to the exceptional circumstances of the COVID19 pandemic, enumerators will collect data from respondents by telephone.

Abdulla Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Acting Director-General, SCAD said, "The outcome of the Labour Force Survey is instrumental in shaping the future of jobs in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. By updating existing data, the survey will produce accurate readings and insights on the workforce's level of contribution in the economy."

Al Suwaidi added, "The Labour Force Survey defines the demographic, social, and economic characteristics of the workforce; measures economic participation and dependency rates; calculates unemployment rates; and generates other statistical indicators that reflect changes occurring in the labour market."

Al Suwaidi stressed that the survey outcomes guide future planning that benefits the Abu Dhabi society.

By conducting statistical and household surveys, the SCAD seeks to enable decision-making and policy-making processes in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership and the Abu Dhabi Plan 2030 for a sustainable and progressive future. In addition, the data and findings obtained will allow researchers, relevant stakeholders, and entrepreneurs to access and utilize workforce indicators.

Al Suwaidi urged all citizens, residents and families selected to part in the Labour Force Survey to contribute towards the success of this national project by cooperating with enumerators and providing them with transparent and accurate data. He added that individuals and families both play an equal role in determining the local community's requirements from the labour market and related sectors such as education and Emiratisation. In turn, this cooperation contributes to providing accurate data that supports decision-makers design a better future.

SCAD protects the confidentiality of data provided by the respondents through a robust statistical methodology that follows the highest international standards. Enumerators will collect data by communicating with families and individuals through SCAD’s phone number 028100000.