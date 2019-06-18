Steel and construction industries to continue powering regional development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) Held for the first time in the middle East region, the Constructsteel Conference 2019 kicked-off today in Dubai.

The event, sponsored by Emirates Steel and organised by the World Steel Association, worldsteel, saw attendees discuss the future of market segments and disruptors in the construction industry.

Held under the theme of ‘The Future of Steel Construction 2030’, participants also deliberated on the steel and construction industries’ continued potential to power sustainable development, long-term economic diversification and innovation in smart technology.

Addressing the conference, Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry, said, "The steel and construction industries in the UAE have matured since their foundation decades ago, as is evident by the incredible projects and mega-structures completed across the nation. This maturation presents a host of new opportunities for both sectors. These include increasing international exports, enhancing sustainable manufacturing and construction, and developing innovative smart technologies that will positively impact the steel and construction sectors."

"Looking ahead to 2030 and beyond, regional investments in hospitality, healthcare, education and infrastructure are likely to continue on an ever-growing scale. Steel and construction industries are well positioned to take advantage of this opportunity to continue contributing to the region’s long-term economic prosperity and diversification," he noted.

By investing in sustainable practices and innovative smart technology, he said, the steel and construction industries will be able to maintain their historic momentum by offering unique products, services and solutions that will enable sustainable construction and the development of smart cities.

Speaking during his keynote speech, Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel, said, "Strong global population growth, increasing urbanisation, and the continued development of megacities will continue to support the future growth of the steel and construction industries, despite pockets of declining demand currently being witnessed within certain markets."

Looking to the future and the ongoing global decarbonisation effort, the steel and construction industries will play a critical role in enabling the emissions reductions outlined in the Paris Agreement, Al Remeithi added.

The conference was also addressed by Dr. Edwin Basson, Director-General of worldsteel, who discussed the current state and future of the steel industry, as well as the association's role in facilitating advancements in sustainability and innovation through a wide range of initiatives.

The Constructsteel Conference is an annual event, designed to allow global steel construction professionals to meet, network and discuss the future of the industry. It has previously taken place in London and Dusseldorf.

Experts attending the conference included representatives from more than 100 companies and organisations.