SteelFab 2020 begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) The middle East's largest steel fabrication event, SteelFab 20020, will kick off its 16th edition tomorrow at the Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together more than 300 professionals and companies representing some of the world's leading steel and metal manufacturers and suppliers.

Some 35 leading countries in the fields of welding and manufacturing of steel and metals are participating in SteelFab 2020, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Taiwan, India, China and Turkey, as well as national and local companies.

Held over an area of 20,000 sqm, the exhibition will run from 13th to 16th January, 2020, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and many leading international societies, including UCIMU-SISTEMI PER PRODURRE, the Italian Machine Tools, Robots and Automation Manufacturers' Association and ITA – the world’s largest association for the tube and pipe industries.

Robots and Artificial Intelligence This year’s edition has successfully attracted key regional and international players in the steel fabrication and metal industry.

They will showcase more than 700 prominent brands and the most recent innovations at the forefront of the steel industry, metal forming, surface preparation, finishing and cutting, welding tools and techniques, and machinery manufacturing.

They will also put on display innovative and advanced solutions, including high-tech systems for rust resistance, digital control and metal cutting machines, and robot-based computer-integrated manufacturing systems.

Several national pavilions and exhibiting companies will also exhibit equipment for prefabricated structural steel factories and low-cost European laser systems that provide the advanced features and functions needed for metal cutting, along with steel manufacturing machines and AI-based robots.

SteelFab 2020 is an important platform for exchanging knowledge through specialised technical seminars that will be held on the sidelines of the exhibition. The seminars will focus on the latest innovations and technologies for steel, metals and related sectors.

The show will be open from 10:00 to 19:00 daily and admission will be available to trade and professional visitors.