SteelFab 2023 continues to promote use of AI in iron and steel industry

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2023) The 18th edition of SteelFab 2023, currently being hosted by the Expo Centre Sharjah until 12th January, has continued to enthral visitors and exhibitors with its sophisticated exhibits, providing a unique experience for industry professionals and individuals interested in utilising artificial intelligence (AI) in the industrial and transformative sectors.

The exhibition features a collection of premier companies that use artificial intelligence in the bending and cutting of iron and steel utilising smart robots. The companies displayed live demonstrations of their cutting-edge robotic arms, which accomplished a quantum jump in steel cutting and soldering, a key pillar in many industries such as the automotive and electronics sectors.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated, "We look forward to using the SteelFab exhibition as a platform for companies to showcase their latest products, machines, and advanced equipment, which have been sourced from various countries and equipped with the latest technological innovations in the metal and steel industry and iron cutting.

“Our goal is to make this event a valuable addition to the UAE's economic landscape to support the country's future vision of making a 100% use of artificial intelligence in the provision of services by 2031, which is a part of the UAE’s AI strategy.

This is why we are hosting the 18th edition of the exhibition, which brought together local and international companies to network with one another and showcase their most recent innovations and advanced robotic arms used in the iron and steel sector," Al Midfa added.

Several companies operating in the field of using artificial intelligence technology in the iron and steel sector have expressed their growing interest in participating in SteelFab.

ABB, a leading company in energy and automation technologies, showcased the latest technology in the iron and steel industry at the exhibition, including modern and smart technical products and solutions. They emphasized that the integration of robots and modern technology in this industry ensures secure global manufacturing processes, competitive and flexible productivity, reducing environmental impact and achieving sustainability.

Additionally, Engineer Majed Khalil, a sales engineer at Dubai-based KAWASAKI Robotics, stressed that the company is committed to participating in every new edition of SteelFab to showcase its latest technologies in the field of artificial intelligence and robotic arms.