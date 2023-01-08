SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2023) Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) is set on Monday (tomorrow) for the inauguration of SteelFab 2023 exhibition, the largest commercial event of its kind in the middle East and North Africa region. Organised by ECS with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event's 18th edition brings together more than 200 companies from 33 countries representing the world's top manufacturers and suppliers.

The exhibition, which will last until January 12 with more than 400 local and international brands, boasts the latest global products, solutions and technologies in the steel industry, to be presented by the industry's largest commercial and industrial companies from countries like the UK, China, Italy, India, Germany, and Turkey. The exhibition also hosts some of the most prominent local and regional companies.

The SteelFab 2023 has a busy agenda that is destined to take the steel industry up to promising horizons, as visitors will have the chance to take part in many discussion sessions and seminars and get introduced to the industry's eminent local and international players, experts and specialists who will share their opinions and experiences on the sector's most important topics, including the future of steel industry, sustainability, changes in the steel forming and fabrication industry, and the latest developments at the global level.

The exhibition will also witness the launch of the Best Welder @SteelFab competition, organised by the ECS in cooperation with ESAB and the Middle East Industrial Training Institute (MEITI). The competition aims at promoting excellence in welding among professionals from all the companies that are participating in the exhibition.

SteelFab 2023 coincides with the Fasteners World Middle East exhibition, which is specialised in industrial fasteners, assembly systems, bolts, connection and fastening systems and technologies. Steelfab 2023 also focuses on cutting-edge technologies, including state-of-the-art machines, equipment, computerised cutting systems, energy sources used in cutting and welding machines, consumer products, accessories, electronic-beam welding devices, handling equipment, low-cost laser cutting systems, steel-making machines and AI-controlled robots.

The event, which opens to visitors daily from 10am until 7pm, provides an unprecedented chance for all companies and factories looking for the latest technologies and cutting-edge equipment that provide a quick return on investment and save costs for manufacturers of various types of structures, metal sheets, and sections.