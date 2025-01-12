Open Menu

SteelFab 2025 Exhibition Begins Tomorrow At Expo Centre Sharjah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) The 20th edition of the SteelFab 2025 exhibition, the largest event for metalworking and steel industries in the middle East and North Africa, will kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Organised with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition will bring together over 350 exhibitors representing more than 600 brands from 33 countries, establishing itself as a premier commercial gathering for steel fabrication’s top industry leaders and global experts in metalworking technology.

SteelFab 2025, which runs until January 16, will feature the industry’s leading manufacturers and producers from countries like the UK, Germany, Italy, the US, China, the Netherlands, and India. It will also host representatives of local and regional companies renowned for their pioneering technologies and innovative solutions across various metalworking and fabrication industries.

This year’s edition provides an unprecedented opportunity for steel fabrication companies and factories to strike major deals, exchange expertise, and establish strategic partnerships with global industry leaders. It also provides participants with insights into the latest industry trends, fostering growth opportunities and enabling business expansion at both local and regional levels.

SteelFab serves as an important platform for companies operating in the field to showcase their cutting-edge metalworking solutions and strengthen their foothold in the global market.

Drawing top-notch manufacturers, producers, and suppliers in the steel industry, alongside major entrepreneurs and investors, the exhibition maintains its role in fostering connections and introducing the latest world-class products and applications that develop the expertise of companies and beef up their competitiveness.

The 20th edition of SteelFab will feature a wide range of cutting-edge technological innovations in the iron and steel sector. Exhibitors will display advanced metalworking machinery and welding equipment, including laser metal cutting systems, pipe manufacturing, and metal plate fabrication.

Additionally, the exhibition includes specialised competitions, such as the Best Welder contest, designed to showcase technical expertise and excellence in the industry.

Operating daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, SteelFab 2025 provides visitors and industry professionals alike an unprecedented chance to explore the latest advancements in the steel and iron industry.

