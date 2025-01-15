SteelFab 2025 highlights latest technologies, innovations in metalworking sector

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The 20th edition of SteelFab exhibition, the largest commercial gathering for the metalworking industry in the middle East and North Africa, is witnessing significant engagement from industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition, which runs until January 16, features every link in the steel production and manufacturing chain, from advanced machinery to cutting-edge metal-forming technologies.

SteelFab 2025 highlights the most advanced laser metal cutting technologies, AI-driven 3D printing, and sustainable manufacturing solutions. It offers an exceptional platform for regional suppliers, manufacturers, and end-users to network, exchange expertise, and forge strategic partnerships aimed at advancing the steel industry.

Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director at Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the significance of SteelFab lies in its focus on the latest steel fabrication and metalworking technologies, which play a pivotal role in advancing construction and infrastructure sectors.

“SteelFab serves as the backbone for massive building and construction projects in the region. With its presentation of cutting-edge innovations in the iron and steel industry, the exhibition stands out as one of the leading specialised events driving the industrial sector as a whole,” he added.

Shattaf noted that the exhibition is distinguished by its extensive selection of products and services catering to diverse industries. It features essential steel products, including bars, sheets, pipes, and metal structures, in addition to state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment such as rolling lines, cutting and welding machines, and coating systems.

In this context, Engineer Bader Hafez from FICEP Group, an Italy-headquartered manufacturer of structural steel fabrication equipment, stated that the company is showcasing an impressive range of advanced machine tools that serve the needs of various industries at SteelFab 2025.

Among the highlights are high-power laser cutting machines for sheet metal, ensuring unparalleled accuracy and speed, alongside sophisticated robots for 3D steel printing, breaking new grounds for utilising the latest innovations in designing and producing intricate metal structures.

He further mentioned that FICEP Group is showcasing the prowess of its high-quality structural steel machinery, distinguished by exceptional precision in metal cutting, drilling, bending, and forming. He emphasised that the company’s products are primarily designed for the construction and building sector, effectively addressing the demands of large-scale and complex construction projects.

For his part, Kareem Mohsen, General Manager of Renishaw UK, stated that the company is at the forefront of delivering data-driven intelligent manufacturing systems and software, playing a pivotal role in enabling precise industrial process control across sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and petrochemical industries.

He noted that the company’s participation in SteelFab 2025 includes a comprehensive display of a wide range of high-precision sensor equipment crucial for industrial data acquisition, alongside cutting-edge software for machine tools aimed at optimising manufacturing efficiency and productivity.

The company is also showcasing calibration devices that ensure precise equipment measurements in addition to advanced measurement systems offering detailed insights into industrial process performance.