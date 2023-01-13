SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalworks Industry

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2023) The 18th edition of the metalworks and steel exhibition "Steel Fab 2023", which concluded Thursday evening at Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS), was able to enhance the exhibition's position and growing importance as a chief regional event specialised in supplying the most innovative metalworks machinery and technologies from all over the world.

Over four days, the exhibition attracted thousands of local and international visitors and Industry's decision makers.

Organised by ECS with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), SteelFab 2023 continued its successful march achieving a 40 percent participation increase over the previous edition, as it attracting over 200 top international manufacturers and suppliers representing 33 countries.

The exhibition's pavilions boasted more than 400 local and international brands of the latest technologies, smart solutions and products in the metal and steel forming and fabricating industry.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said. “We are proud of the event's involvement. Over 18 years, It has reinforced its leading position being the most important platform for the region's companies in their search for appropriate technologies that meet the needs of their factories, not to mention allowing them to strike major deals that enhance their competitiveness.

"The exhibition also helped enhance the experiences of the participants and visitors through facilitating their contact with the most prominent global manufacturers, whom we are keen to attract every year in order to help the local companies get introduced to the best state-of-the-art practices and exchange expertise and experience, as well as helping them attract more customers, introducing them to the quality of ‘Made in the UAE’ tag, and showing the world the great capabilities and opportunities that the Emirate of Sharjah possesses in this important sector.”

Participants in the SteelFab 2023 exhibition stressed that the exhibition was a great chance to exhibit their latest products, machines, and modern technologies that were brought from many countries. They added that those machines are equipped with the latest technological innovations and artificial intelligence in the metal and steel cutting Industry. They all agreed that their participation in such a globally successful event helped them promote their products and acquire experience by meeting international manufacturers directly to learn more about the latest technologies in the industry.

The 11 seminars and sessions that were organised during the event shed light on the future of the steel industry and reflected the visions of experts from the UAE and the world.