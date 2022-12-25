SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2022) Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) has revealed that the 18th edition of the SteelFab 2023, the largest event of its kind in the middle East and North Africa region, will see the participation of more than 200 local and international exhibitors from 33 countries representing eminent international manufacturers, suppliers and 400 major global brands of metalwork industry.

The event, which is organised by ECS with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in the period January 9 to 12, brings together steel industry leaders, experts and stakeholders, and a number of the most important leading countries in this field in national pavilions that include major commercial and industrial companies in the world – particularly from Britain, China, Italy, India, Germany and Turkey, as well as a host of local and regional industry-leading companies.

The exhibition provides visitors, professionals and pioneers with a regional and international platform, enabling them to have a closer look at the latest equipment, steelwork machines, modern metal forming technologies and laser cutting systems, as well as metal welding and cutting systems, machine tools, spare parts, pipes and anti-damage techniques.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the large participation at the SteelFab 2023 fair confirms the event's growing importance at regional and international levels – be it for the giant metal work manufacturers and suppliers or for companies and factories in the region and worldwide.

He noted that manufacturers and suppliers always wait for this trade fair to reveal their cutting-edge technologies and systems and enhance their presence in local and regional markets, which have huge investment opportunities.

Al Midfa added that ECS, through its continuous support of SteelFab trade fair, has always been keen to play an effective role in supporting the iron and steel sector and promoting its sustainability by providing it with the latest technological developments and the state-of-the-art international practices.

The exhibition will be open to visitors daily from 10am to 7pm.