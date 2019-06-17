UrduPoint.com
Stellar Growth In Number Of Romanian Visitors To Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Tourism, has reported a steady incline in tourism volumes from Romania, welcoming 29,670 overnight visitors in the first three months of 2019.

Underscoring a 24 percent year-on-year increase when compared to the same period in 2018, the emirate has experienced sustained interest and a steady uplift in the number of Romanian travellers. The department deploys a custom-market specific approach with targeted strategic activations, always-on marketing campaigns and ongoing trade and business partnerships with key industry players.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai’s Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, "We have seen sustained momentum from Romanian visitors as one of our key emerging source markets, with strong double digit growth in overnight stays during the first quarter of the year.

This growth is testament to the market specific approach we’ve adopted and the appeal of Dubai’s variety of attractions and experiences that cater to all ages."

He added, "The city’s evolving product offering plays a large part in attracting our target segment who are eager for customised and diversified experiences. We hope to further accelerate this growth in demand by continuing to work closely with our industry partners across the breadth of the tourism inventory, showcasing the city’s variety of offerings and strengthening its reputation as a ‘must visit’ destination for Romanian travellers."

