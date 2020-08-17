UrduPoint.com
Stem cells research centres in UAE and Israel sign MoU to cooperate in research to combat COVID-19 virus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, ADSSC, has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., paving the way for collaboration in research and development of services and products related to regenerative medicine, including those that can be used to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement brings together two of the most dynamic and promising players in the stem cells field and was signed by Emirati and Israeli representatives from both companies during a ceremony held via videoconference.

The aim of the collaboration is to capitalize on each company’s respective areas of expertise in cell therapies to deliver regenerative medicine for the benefit of not only the citizens of the UAE and Israel, but humanity as a whole. "The UAE has always been inclusive in its approach to finding solutions to global challenges, bringing together the many competencies of people from diverse countries," said Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant programme. "We at ADSCC have followed suit, as is evident in the diversity of expertise among my colleagues and our international partners."

Dr. Yendry Ventura, General Manager of ADSCC, said, "Pluristem have proven themselves to be formidable players in the stem cells field and we look forward to working together with great excitement."

Both ADSCC and Pluristem have developed innovative products that have proven safe and effective in treating COVID-19 infections.

Pluristem has treated patients with its placental PLX-PAD allogenic product via compassionate use programs in Israel and the U.S. and currently is conducting phase II studies in the U.S. and EU.

ADSCC has been treating COVID-19 patients with its patented and approved UAECell19 product which has shown, relative to standard treatment, clinical improvement in half the usual time and reduction in the length of hospital stays to about a quarter of the average duration. The parties have agreed to exchange research results, share samples, join usage of equipment and testing, and other essential activities related to advancing the treatment and research of cell therapies for a broad range of medical conditions including COVID-19.

Yaki Yanai, CEO and President of Pluristem, stressed the importance of this collaboration, saying, "We are extremely proud to partner with our colleagues at ADSCC by sharing knowledge and expertise that will advance healthcare within and across our borders. We see life science and regenerative medicine as a bridge for building peace, prosperity, and well-being in our region and for the entire world. I believe it is our obligation and privilege as business and scientific leaders to lead the way forward to strengthen collaborations, and promote innovation and education. We are honoured to be on the front line of this historical moment."

