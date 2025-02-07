Open Menu

Step Dubai 2025 To Begin February 19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) Step Dubai 2025, the MENA region’s leading tech event, returns for its 13th edition on 19th-20th February in partnership with Dubai internet City.

The event will host over 8,000 attendees, 200 speakers, and a US$9 billion fund presence.

Marking Dubai Internet City’s 25th anniversary, this year’s edition introduces five new tracks: Founders and Funders, AdTech 2.0, PropTech, AI Agents, LLMs and Cloud, and FinTech for SMBs, covering key advancements in investment, AI, real estate, and fintech.

Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector at Dubai Land Department, highlighted PropTech’s role in advancing real estate services, aligning with the REES initiative to drive digital transformation.

Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice-President of TECOM Group, emphasised Step Dubai’s role in fostering innovation and aligning with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33.

The event will feature leading speakers, a startup basecamp, pitch competitions, investor meetings, and participation from in5 startups, TECOM Group’s incubator. Step Dubai 2025 will be held at Dubai Internet City, home to over 4,000 companies, including microsoft, Google, and Nvidia.

