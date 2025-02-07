Step Dubai 2025 To Begin February 19
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) Step Dubai 2025, the MENA region’s leading tech event, returns for its 13th edition on 19th-20th February in partnership with Dubai internet City.
The event will host over 8,000 attendees, 200 speakers, and a US$9 billion fund presence.
Marking Dubai Internet City’s 25th anniversary, this year’s edition introduces five new tracks: Founders and Funders, AdTech 2.0, PropTech, AI Agents, LLMs and Cloud, and FinTech for SMBs, covering key advancements in investment, AI, real estate, and fintech.
Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector at Dubai Land Department, highlighted PropTech’s role in advancing real estate services, aligning with the REES initiative to drive digital transformation.
Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice-President of TECOM Group, emphasised Step Dubai’s role in fostering innovation and aligning with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33.
The event will feature leading speakers, a startup basecamp, pitch competitions, investor meetings, and participation from in5 startups, TECOM Group’s incubator. Step Dubai 2025 will be held at Dubai Internet City, home to over 4,000 companies, including microsoft, Google, and Nvidia.
Recent Stories
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors
Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis
PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research
More Stories From Middle East
-
Step Dubai 2025 to begin February 194 minutes ago
-
Benchmark for world food commodity prices down in January: FAO4 minutes ago
-
Second edition of Saud bin Saqr Scholarship Program for Broadcast Journalism & TV Production announc ..19 minutes ago
-
Two killed in light aircraft crash near Moscow19 minutes ago
-
New Belgian government wins parliamentary confidence19 minutes ago
-
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh19 minutes ago
-
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in financial services33 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical City33 minutes ago
-
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors33 minutes ago
-
Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply chains34 minutes ago
-
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service1 hour ago
-
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce1 hour ago