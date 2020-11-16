Steps, procedures being implemented related to cabinet resolution on community agriculture: MoCCAE

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MoCCAE, revealed that several steps and procedures are being implemented related to Cabinet Resolution No. 31 for 2018 on community agriculture, which covers the utilisation of joint community resources, such as spaces in residential areas and the rooftops of residential buildings and educational establishments.

In his exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Eng. Saif Al Shara, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at the Ministry, stressed that implementing the resolution includes holding meetings with relevant local authorities to clarify its provisions, objectives and mechanisms and how to promote the culture of community agriculture.

He also pointed out that a park was established by the ministry containing over 80 species of local plants, along with labels indicating plant Names, noting that the ministry drafted awareness and training programmes for school students, and is evaluating community agricultural projects adopted by schools.

The resolution covers the objectives of community agriculture, ways of promoting the related culture, and the seasons and characteristics of suitable plants and areas for planting.