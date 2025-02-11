Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) The Stern School of Business at New York University Abu Dhabi (Stern at NYUAD), a collaboration between the NYU Stern School of Business (NYU Stern) and NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), has announced its official inauguration.

The ceremony was attended by Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, NYU Trustee and Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; Rima Al Mokarrab, NYU Trustee and Chair of Tamkeen; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement; Martina Strong, US Ambassador to the UAE; Linda G. Mills, President of NYU; and John Tate, CEO of Tamkeen.

It was also attended by Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar; Ala'a Eraiqat, CEO of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank; Professor Fabio Piano, Interim Vice Chancellor of NYUAD; Arlie Petters, Provost of NYU Abu Dhabi; J.P. Eggers, Dean of NYU Stern; Robert Salomon, Dean of Stern at NYUAD, and Fatima Abdalla, Senior Vice Provost for Strategy and Planning.

NYU Stern is the highest globally ranked business school offering a full-time MBA in the UAE and MENA. Stern at NYUAD graduates will earn a fully accredited MBA degree, jointly conferred by NYU Stern and NYU Abu Dhabi, connecting them to a global alumni network spanning over 130 countries.

Stern at NYUAD's inaugural programme offering a one-year full-time MBA welcomes a cohort of 54 highly accomplished candidates with a competitive average GPA of 3.

6.

The cohort represents 25 countries, with the largest groups from the UAE and the United States, along with strong representation from India, China, and Pakistan, bringing a diverse and global perspective to the classroom.

Rima Al Mokarrab said the launch of the Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi is a testament to the dynamic and long-standing partnership between NYU and Abu Dhabi, underscoring a mutual commitment to cultivating innovators and leaders of tomorrow.

Linda G. Mills said the programme reflects NYU's commitment to delivering transformative global education and equipping exceptional students with the skills, networks, and experiences needed to drive progress and innovation in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Piano, in turn, stated that the opening of Stern at NYUAD is a pivotal milestone in NYU Abu Dhabi's mission as a leader in global higher education, contributing to the UAE's growth.

With 54 credits, Stern at NYUAD's inaugural MBA programme matches the rigor of two-year MBA programmes while allowing students to complete their degree in just one year, in response to both student and market demands.

Designed for early-career professionals, the programme equips graduates to capitalise on the region's dynamic growth across private and public sectors.

The programme includes modules in Abu Dhabi and New York City, providing students with international exposure and drawing on industry expertise from prominent UAE and global business leaders.