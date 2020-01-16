UrduPoint.com
Stevie Awards Extends Deadline For Entries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

Stevie Awards extends deadline for entries

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) Stevie Awards, known widely as the ‘business Oscars’, has announced an extension to the deadline for entries to its first middle East Stevie Awards until 22nd January 2020, due to an overwhelming response from businesses looking to participate.

The announcement was made by Stevie Award organisers and Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, RAK Chamber, at a workshop attended by a number of nominees to introduce the award’s goals, the nomination terms and conditions and the application process.

Mohammed Hassan Al Sabab, Acting Director General, RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the Stevie Awards, since its creation in 2002, has operated in over 70 countries every year, making it the world’s premier business award honouring organisations of all sizes and recognising outstanding performance and achievement.

Al Sabab noted that the Middle East Stevie Awards is open to all organisations, including public and private entities and both profit and non-profit groups across 17 countries in the Middle East.

He added that the award categories include: customer service, human resources, marketing, new products, website and technology awards. Categories also include innovation in executive management across a variety of sectors, while the corporate communication and public relations award category honours innovation in communication management and the use of technology.

