Stocks gain AED15.3 bn

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) The UAE stock markets rallied Tuesday for the second straight day, driven by banking and property blue chips that kept sentiments high since the beginning of the week, with the country's two main bourses booking AED15.3 bn in gains by the end of today's session.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) General Index maintained strong performance, closing up 2.67 pc to 5130 points.

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) likewise ended 0.82 pc higher than yesterday's session at 2751 points.

Emaar continued its upward streak, spiking to AED4.95, followed by Emaar Development which ended up at AED4.17, with Dubai Islamic Bank following suit at AED5.10.

More momentum has been generated by the banking sector where FAB jumped to AED15.48 after impressive trading of AED127 million. ADCB likewise closed high at AED8.35; Aldar Properties up to AED2.22; and Etisalat at AED16.52.