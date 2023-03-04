UrduPoint.com

Storms In US South Kill At Least 9

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Storms in US South kill at least 9

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2023) Storms producing tornadoes and heavy rains rolled through parts of the southern United States on Friday, killing at least nine people and leaving over 1 million customers without power, Reuters reported.

The US National Weather Service said that the powerful storm had moved to the Northeast and would cause heavy snowfall from southeastern Michigan to New York state.

Related Topics

Weather Storm New York United States From Million Rains

Recent Stories

UK&#039;s King Charles to make first state visits ..

UK&#039;s King Charles to make first state visits as monarch to France, Germany

1 minute ago
 Chinese Bank approves rollover of $1.3bln loan for ..

Chinese Bank approves rollover of $1.3bln loan for Pakistan: Dar

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th March 2023

2 hours ago
 Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 tr ..

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 trillion in 2022 : INVESTOPIA

11 hours ago
 AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end ..

AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of December 2022

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.