Storms In US South Kill At Least 9
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 11:30 AM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2023) Storms producing tornadoes and heavy rains rolled through parts of the southern United States on Friday, killing at least nine people and leaving over 1 million customers without power, Reuters reported.
The US National Weather Service said that the powerful storm had moved to the Northeast and would cause heavy snowfall from southeastern Michigan to New York state.