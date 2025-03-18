Open Menu

Stranded U.S. Astronauts To Return To Earth On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 01:46 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) WASHINGTON, 17th March, 2025 (WAM) – A pair of U.S. astronauts stuck for more than nine months on the International Space Station will be returned to Earth on Tuesday evening, Nasa said.

After an epic nine months in space, Nasa astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are finally getting ready to head home.

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are to be transported home with another American astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon craft.

Nasa said in a statement on Sunday evening that it had moved the astronauts’ anticipated ocean splashdown off the Florida coast forward to approximately 5:57 pm Tuesday (21:57 GMT) due to the favourable conditions forecast. It was initially slated for no sooner than Wednesday.

