Strata and Spain’s GAZC sign supply chain contract

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) Strata Manufacturing, the advanced composite aero structures manufacturing company wholly-owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, has signed a contract with Grupo Aeronáutico Zona Centro (GAZC) at Dubai Airshow, to establish a competitive and lean supply chain network.

Under the five-year agreement, GAZC, the leading Spanish manufacturer of machined detail parts for major OEMs and aerospace industry heavyweights, will be Strata’s strategic supplier of fixed metallic ‘computer numerical control’ (CNC) machined detail aircraft parts until 2025.

Strata will receive its first GAZC shipment at its Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park production facility later this year.

"Building strategic relationships to leverage the very specific expertise of well-established players across the global supply chain of aero-structure components and establishing Strata’s own supply network are key factors in Strata’s immediate and long-term strategy," said Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata.

"GAZC is renowned as a globally-recognised expert in manufacturing metallic CNC machined detail aircraft parts of the highest levels of precision and customisation. Securing their place in Strata’s next phase of growth marks an important highlight in our journey and ensures we will continue to service our global customers competitively and on-time delivery," added Abdulla.

Strata’s alignment with GAZC represents the UAE manufacturing pioneer’s latest initiative in outsourcing sub-tier business functions, specifically best-cost procurement partnerships for aircraft parts that are vital elements of Strata-manufactured composite aero-structure components.

"We thank Strata for their consideration and for trusting GAZC in its future development strategy. This agreement represents the consolidation of a common vision between Strata and GAZC, it enables us to further build our business relationship and provides us a firm foundation for future collaboration essential in order to meet the growing needs and expectations of a high regulated aerospace sector," said Alfonso Delgado Recio, CEO of GAZC.

"The added value of this arrangement empowers Strata as a major player in the aerostructures market by best utilising GAZC production capability and industry knowledge, while further enabling GAZC as a strategic supplier within the operational structure and strategy of Strata. This is the first step in a joint development path that will ensure the satisfaction of our customers by anticipating their requirements, and providing unique innovative solutions as a direct result of this mutual partnership agreement," added Recio.

Strata works with leading aircraft manufacturers, including Airbus, Boeing, Leonardo, and Pilatus. Based at Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park, Strata supports the development of a leading aerospace hub in Abu Dhabi as part of the emirate’s economic diversification initiatives. The homegrown manufacturer employs around 700 people of 30 different nationalities – with more than half of its workforce being represented by Emirati nationals.