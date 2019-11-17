UrduPoint.com
Strata Delivers Empennage Ribs For Boeing 777x

Sun 17th November 2019 | 01:15 PM

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) Strata Manufacturing, the advanced composite aero-structures manufacturing facility wholly-owned by Mubadala Investment Company, has successfully delivered its first shipset of Empennage Ribs for the 777X, the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet produced by Boeing.

The announcement, made during Dubai Airshow 2019 which opened today, follows the landmark agreement between the two companies signed during Abu Dhabi Global Aerospace Summit in April 2018. The agreement marked the fourth work package Boeing has awarded to Strata since 2013.

"As we embark on our second decade of operations, this milestone delivery is a new chapter in our ongoing success story with a long-trusted partner such as Boeing," said Ismail Ali Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer, Strata. "With our recent adoption of digital and Industry 4.0 technologies, Strata’s provision of world-class composite aero-structure components to industry-leading aircraft OEMs is championing the UAE’s global aerospace ambitions."

The new Boeing 777X is characterised as the world’s largest and most-efficient twin-engine jet. New breakthroughs in aerodynamics and engines enable the aircraft to deliver 10 per cent reductions in fuel use and emissions, and another 10 per cent decrease in operating costs when compared to competing aircraft.

"This delivery is an important milestone in reinforcing the value and capability Strata offers Boeing and its airline customers. Since Strata was founded 10 years ago, we have worked closely to expand the global supply of aerospace composites and meet Boeing requirements for quality and affordability.

We are proud to celebrate Strata’s 10 year anniversary and their achievements at this Dubai airshow," said Bernard Dunn, President of Boeing middle East North Africa and Turkey.

With Strata’s expanding role as a direct composite aero structures supplier to Boeing Commercial Airplanes, the Al Ain-based manufacturer currently manufactures empennage ribs for the 777 and vertical fin ribs for the 787 Dreamliner, in addition to composite empennage ribs for Boeing’s new 777X aircraft. Strata also launched "Strata plus", an expansion of Strata’s existing facilities to cater for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner vertical fin assembly.

These achievements build on the strategic partnership between Boeing and Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi-based global investor, established in 2009. Supported by Tawazun Economic Council under the Tawazun Economic program, both Strata and Boeing are advancing the commercial aviation industry in the UAE, in line with promoting Abu Dhabi as a global aerospace hub to diversify its economy. Strata is the first composite aero structures supplier to Boeing in the Arab world.

Based at Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park, Strata works with leading aircraft manufacturers, including Airbus, Boeing, Leonardo and Pilatus to support the development of a leading aerospace hub in Abu Dhabi – a cornerstone of the emirate’s strategic economic diversification initiatives. The homegrown manufacturer employs more than 700 people of 30 different nationalities, with more than half of its workforce represented by Emirati nationals.

