Strata delivers first Pilatus PC-24 Flap Track Fairings Shipset

(@FahadShabbir)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) Strata Manufacturing, the advanced composite aero structures manufacturing facility wholly-owned by Mubadala Investment Company, has announced that it is celebrating the delivery of its first shipset of Flap Track Fairings for the PC-24, the twin-engine Super Versatile Jet produced by Pilatus Aircraft Ltd of Switzerland.

The delivery of the first shipset of Flap Track Fairings comes within eight months following the agreement between the two companies and affirms Strata’s position as the major supplier of both Belly and Flap Track Fairings for the world’s first ‘Super Versatile Jet’.

Flap Track Fairings are designed to enhance the aerodynamic of the aircraft, reduce drag and improve appearance. The first shipset delivery, comprising 22 components, marks the initial success of an expanded agreement between Strata and Pilatus announced in May 2019. Strata aims to deliver the next 40 shipsets of Flap Track Fairings comprising 880 components to Pilatus within this year.

"The successful delivery is testament to Strata’s determination to fulfil its commitment and firm resolve to deliver such products to customers within world-class standards, and our ‘Made with Pride in the UAE’ seal is raising the bar of quality benchmarks in the aerospace supply chain," said Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata.

The partnership between Strata and Pilatus began in April 2018 when the two companies signed a long-term agreement to manufacture the PC-24 Belly Fairings. Made up of 25 sub-assemblies designed to reduce drag on the Swiss aircraft manufacturer’s flagship business jet, Strata successfully delivered the first shipset of belly fairings in just eight months and has to date successfully shipped 40 shipsets of belly fairings comprising 1,160 components to Pilatus.

"As we continue to expand our capabilities and business portfolio from our state-of-the-art facility in Al Ain, we intend to further strengthen our partnership with Pilatus and underline our credential as a true UAE success story with a vision to become a global frontrunner in this field," Abdulla added.

The PC-24, Pilatus’ new class of bespoke business jet, is specifically engineered to take-off and land from unpaved runways. With its incredible short-field performance, the PC-24 brings unparalleled access to traditionally inaccessible-by-air locations.

Roman Emmenegger, VP Manufacturing at Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, added, "The delivery of the first complete PC-24 Flap Track Fairing shipset in just eight months after contract signature in May last year is a very significant milestone that again demonstrates the capabilities and performance of Strata. We are extremely satisfied and we look forward to continue to strengthen the relationship with Strata and the UAE in line with the Vision 2030."

Strata has consistently been at the forefront of supporting and providing career growth opportunities for UAE nationals, with Emirati employees making up more than half of Strata’s workforce, and of which nearly 90% percent are women. Aseel Abdulla Bin Kuwair, Transfer Program Lead for Pilatus programme, is an example of how nationals are leading in the aerospace industry; having joined Strata back in September 2010, Aseel was assigned to manage the Pilatus programme as soon as the agreement was signed. Now, he manages the integrated production line between Strata and Pilatus.

Fatima Mohammed Al Qahtani, Business Performance Officer, is another example of how women are empowered in the manufacturing industry. Fatima handles the project scheduling, delivery of tools, production and performance of the programme.

Strata’s core values of pride and empowerment are manifested in the positive impact and contribution these trendsetters make in propelling the aspirations of the organization and the UAE towards building the next generation of leaders in the aerospace industry.

Strata’s advanced technological operations and growing local capabilities underline its commitment to venture into new territories and explore opportunities that drive its global business forward. Through purposeful collaboration and technological leadership, Strata continues to showcase its evolving manufacturing capabilities as it steadily moves to greater heights.

Strata works with leading aircraft manufacturers, including Airbus, Boeing, Leonardo, and Pilatus. Based at Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park, Strata supports the development of a leading aerospace hub in Abu Dhabi as part of the emirate’s economic diversification initiatives.