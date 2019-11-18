UrduPoint.com
Strata Expands International Partner Network With Premium AEROTEC Collaboration

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) Strata Manufacturing, the advanced composite aero-structures manufacturing company wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Premium AEROTEC, the German aerospace manufacturing leader, for the supply of metallic bonded and ‘computer numerical control’ (CNC) machined detail aircraft parts.

The MoU, signed during Dubai Airshow, covers a duration of five years with Premium AEROTEC due to deliver its first shipment of complex metallic CNC machined detail aircraft parts to Strata’s world-class Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park production facility in January next year.

The partnership with Premium AEROTEC forms part of Strata’s strategic supply chain sourcing partnerships for aircraft parts that are vital elements of Strata-manufactured composite aero-structure components. By outsourcing sub-tier business functions, Strata is increasing its focus on its core manufacturing activities, including taking full control of the end-to-end supply chain.

"As part of our long-term strategy, Strata is working to build and nurture a series of strategic partnerships across the aero-structures industry supply chain to efficiently address the growing and rapidly changing requirements of our customers," said Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata.

"The integration of Premium AEROTEC’s specialised manufacturing process expertise into our supply chain network significantly boosts Strata’s quality product and service offering to customers and the wider global market."

A subsidiary of Airbus, Premium AEROTEC is among the world’s leading tier one suppliers of commercial and military aircraft structures and partner of major European and international aerospace programmes.

"We are proud to intensify the existing partnership between Premium AEROTEC and Strata with this long-term collaboration. With our high quality complex machined detail aircraft parts we gladly contribute to the success of Strata’s aerostructure components," said Thomas Ehm, the CEO of Premium AEROTEC.

Strata works with leading aircraft manufacturers, including Airbus, Boeing, Leonardo, and Pilatus. Based at Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park, Strata supports the development of a leading aerospace hub in Abu Dhabi as part of the emirate’s economic diversification initiatives. The homegrown manufacturer employs almost 700 people of 30 different nationalities – with more than half of its workforce being represented by Emirati nationals.

