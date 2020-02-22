Strata outlines vision to expand manufacturing capabilities, highlights 4IR manufacturing blueprint at UMEX Conference 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2020) ABU DHABI, 22nd February 2020 (WAM) - Strata Manufacturing (Strata), the advanced composite aero structures manufacturing facility wholly-owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, has outlined its ability to expand production capabilities beyond traditional aerospace at the Unmanned Systems Conference in Abu Dhabi.

At the conference, which took place today, 22nd February at Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre (ADNEC), Ismail Ali Abdulla, the CEO of Strata, a gold sponsor of the event, participated in a panel of industry experts emphasising the Unmanned Systems’ role in supporting Multi-Domain Operations. The conference was held a day before the UMEX exhibition 2020, happening on the 23rd-25th of February at the same venue.

"Strata has established itself as a trusted partner of choice for the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers and has since developed our capabilities to provide composite manufacturing to further industry verticals," said Abdulla.

"Our adoption and deployment of next-generation technologies is a major contributor to our diversification and expansion of Strata’s ‘Made with Pride in the UAE’ product portfolio.

Strata’s strategy is focused on sustaining its business by constantly investing in people’s capabilities and new technologies; this has already made a positive impact on Strata’s operational blueprint. We have witnessed at Strata’s manufacturing facility how Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions complement our current workforces to improve manufacturing efficiencies and quality." added Abdulla.

Aiming to highlight the advanced engagement of missions and operations in the light of 4IR, the 4th Unmanned Systems Conference hosted a world-class speaker line-up, with industry leaders converging to discuss trends and drivers, as well as opportunities and challenges poised to shape the future of unmanned systems and the 4IR.

A long-established adopter of cutting-edge technologies, Strata works with leading aircraft manufacturers including Airbus, Boeing, Leonardo, and Pilatus. Based at Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park, Strata supports the development of a leading aerospace hub in Abu Dhabi as part of the emirate’s economic diversification initiatives.