Strata signs strategic 10-year contract with Malaysia’s CTRM

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) Strata Manufacturing, the advanced composite aero-structures manufacturing company wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, has signed a contract with Composites Technology Research Malaysia, CTRM, for the supply of composite detail aircraft parts.

Under the 10-year contract, which was signed today at Dubai Airshow 2019, CTRM will supply Strata with structural composite detail parts for aircraft components. The first shipment is due to arrive at Strata’s world-class Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park production facility in the second quarter of 2020.

Outlining a strategy to secure best-cost international supply chain partners for Strata-manufactured composite aero-structure components, Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata, said, "Composite details are vital components in the final products we provide to our customers across the global aero-structures market.

"By outsourcing sub-tier business functions to selected suppliers with proven track record of excellence, Strata can place a greater focus on core manufacturing activities and take full control of the end-to-end supply chain. This arrangement will enable Strata to continue exceeding customers’ expectations in terms of cost-efficient delivery.

Shamsuddin Mohamed Yusof, CEO of CTRM, which has three decades of global supply chain experience in electronic, automotive and composite aero-structures for major commercial and military aircraft manufacturers, stressed the Malaysian firm’s arrangement with Strata will enhance its capacity to develop technology-based solutions for the advanced composites industry.

"The deal with Strata augments our key strategy to further expand our business and footprint in the industry. Through this strategic arrangement, CTRM becomes the extended manufacturing arm and capacity provider for Strata. By leveraging on each other’s respective strengths and capabilities, Strata and CTRM will complement each other in capacity and capabilities towards strengthening our position in this aerospace industry," said Shamsuddin.

Strata works with leading aircraft manufacturers, including Airbus, Boeing, Leonardo, and Pilatus. Based at Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park, Strata supports the development of a leading aerospace hub in Abu Dhabi as part of the emirate’s economic diversification initiatives. The homegrown manufacturer employs more than 700 people of 30 different nationalities – with more than half of its workforce being represented by Emirati nationals.