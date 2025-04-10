Strategic Development Fund, QuantCube Technology to support AI economic intelligence in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Strategic Development Fund (SDF), an Abu Dhabi based investment company wholly owned by EDGE Group, and QuantCube Technology, a Paris-based expert in real-time macroeconomic intelligence, announced today that they have entered into an agreement to establish a joint venture in Abu Dhabi.

The announcement, made during the AIM Congress 2025, reflects a shared ambition to align with the UAE’s focus on artificial intelligence and data-driven decision-making.

The joint venture, to be jointly owned by SDF and QuantCube Technology, will build on QuantCube’s advanced capabilities in alternative data and AI to deliver real-time, actionable economic and financial intelligence.

Designed for institutional investors, corporates, financial institutions, and government agencies across the region, the platform will support strategic planning, forecasting, and data-driven decision-making.

In addition to macroeconomic and financial analytics, the partnership will enable dynamic tracking of global supply chains and physical asset flows, leveraging QuantCube’s real-time nowcasting and geospatial data tools to support operational readiness and strategic insight.

By combining powerful AI-driven analytics with deep regional integration, this collaboration aims to unlock new use cases and broaden access to advanced intelligence solutions for organisations navigating increasingly complex environments.

Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Chief Portfolio Management Officer, SDF, said, “This joint venture with QuantCube reflects our commitment to introducing innovative technologies that can be customised, implemented, and delivered across different industries in the region through the UAE, providing them with strategic and financial value.

"As a strategic investor in QuantCube, we recognised significant potential in applying this capability across various sectors to optimise supply chain management. This joint venture is an opportunity to unlock and bring advanced, AI-powered and customisable data & analytics solutions and insights to the UAE and regional markets - making timely intelligence more accessible to private and government clients.”

Thanh-Long Huynh, Co-Founder & CEO, QuantCube, said, “We are excited to collaborate with SDF, one of our strategic shareholders in QuantCube, to bring our nowcasting expertise to the UAE and wider region.

"Through this joint venture, we aim to deliver innovative solutions that provide institutions across various industries with timely, accurate insights and forecasting analytics. These capabilities will help drive their growth within the region’s thriving economy and support more informed, strategic decision-making in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”