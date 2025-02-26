Strategic Development Fund signs agreement with REGENT to manufacture seagliders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) Strategic Development Fund (SDF), an Abu Dhabi-based investment company wholly owned by EDGE Group, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, today announced that it has signed an initial agreement with REGENT Craft, a Rhode Island-based developer and manufacturer of all-electric seagliders.

The agreement aims to establish a joint venture (JV) to manufacture REGENT’s electric seagliders in the UAE for supply to the middle East, Africa and beyond, upon receipt of all necessary approvals.The JV will also provide aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO).

The venture aligns with EDGE’s and SDF’s strategic objectives in focusing on advanced technologies within specific strategic sectors, among which are aerospace, and dual-use technologies. It also supports projects that contribute to the development of the industrial ecosystem and enhance critical supply chain and production capabilities within these sectors.

SDF initially invested in REGENT in 2023 and increased its stake in 2024 as negotiations for the UAE partnership progressed. Upon the successful establishment of the partnership, which is subject to finalising conditions and obtaining local and international regulatory approvals - SDF plans to further invest in the company, reinforcing its confidence in REGENT’s potential and strengthening their long-term collaboration.

Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director and CEO, commented, "SDF’s investment in REGENT Craft aligns with our commitment to focus on establishing strategic partnerships with key players in various industries to develop future-forward technologies. Our investments in critical sectors drive technological advancements and supports our goals to enhance the UAE’s industrial growth in strategic sectors.”

Abdulla Al Jaabari, Managing Director & CEO of SDF, said, “We strongly believe in REGENT Craft’s vision and groundbreaking technology.

This initial agreement marks a significant step in our strategic hybrid investment approach - combining investments in international startups with strategic partnerships to contribute to the development of transformative technologies in the UAE.”

Earlier this month, at the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai, Billy Thalheimer, Co-founder and CEO of REGENT Craft, spoke at the “Future of Mobility Forum.” During his presentations and discussions across multiple forums, he discussed REGENT’s plans for establishing a state-of-the-art seaglider manufacturing plant in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

“We are honoured to deepen our collaboration with SDF and make Abu Dhabi and the UAE a centre for seaglider manufacturing,” said Billy. “This transformative potential partnership will usher in a new era of sustainable transportation technology.”

The agreement follows an April 2024 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and REGENT that aims to support the company’s development and manufacturing capabilities within Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster.

Commenting on the development, Badr Al Olama, Director-General of ADIO, said, “This agreement represents an important step forward in encouraging investment in advanced technologies, supporting innovation, and accelerating industrial development in Abu Dhabi. SDF and REGENT Craft’s partnership also advances the objectives of Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster, solidifying the emirate’s position as a leader in sustainable, next-generation transportation solutions across air, land and sea."

This collaboration will scale REGENT’s manufacturing capabilities and aftermarket services, enhancing its ability to meet the increasing demand for seagliders in the region and beyond. REGENT recently broke ground on a 255,000-square-foot seaglider manufacturing facility in Rhode Island, expected to come online in 2026.