Strategic indices pivotal steps towards Ajman Vision 2021: Ammar Al Nuaimi

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, has directed the local government to strengthen efforts and turn objectives into a tangible reality by harnessing all the resources and capabilities to meet the aspirations of the emirate’s community.

His Highness' remarks were made as the fourth package of indices and objectives for Ajman Vision 2021 were adopted.

Ajman Vision 2021 focuses on three pillars - building a happy society, a green economy, and a distinguished government - working in harmony with the UAE Vision 2021.

The Ajman Crown Prince hailed the concerted efforts made by the Ajman Government in designing feasible indices that can contribute to strengthening the specialised initiatives and quality of projects adopted by the emirate.

He also highlighted the importance of efficient follow-ups and monitoring mechanisms to assess the work of the teams in government authorities regularly.

Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Ajman Executive Council Secretary-General, stated that the adoption of the fourth package of indexes and objectives of the strategic plan completed the efforts aimed at achieving the Ajman Vision 2021, and that the changes made to the previous packages were the result of comparative studies undertaken to ensure the achievement of the general objectives by the government authorities.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid was briefed about the emirate’s objectives in the 'Happy Society', as the local government seeks to improve the infrastructure and public services through a range of strategic projects and initiatives to raise the percentage of public satisfaction over the emirate’s infrastructure to 86 percent in 2021 and to raise the percentage of environment-friendly vehicles to 35 percent in 2021.

The Government authorities will develop services and reinforce a smart transformation within the framework of the 'Distinguished Government' pillar.

Under the 'Green Economy' pillar, the local government will improve the investment environment and provide competitive advantages through the inauguration of a range of projects aimed at increasing the trading size of the Ajman Port to AED7.5 billion.