UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strategic Partnership Between FNC, Chinese Parliament Witnessed Unprecedented Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:00 PM

Strategic partnership between FNC, Chinese parliament witnessed unprecedented development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) The strategic partnership and ongoing cooperation between the Federal National Council, FNC, and the National People's Congress of China have witnessed unprecedented development.

Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC, highlighted the importance of the expected visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to China, where he will meet with Xi Jinping, President of China, and senior Chinese officials, to reinforce the friendship between the two countries and promote strategic cooperation in all areas and sectors, as well as discuss international and regional topics of mutual concern.

She added that the visit will boost the strategic ties between the UAE and China, which were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, while highlighting the key role of parliamentarians, parliamentary diplomacy and politicians in strengthening the communication between countries, cultures and civilisations.

She also pointed out that China is a leading player in international diplomacy and the global economy, while the UAE is also a key economic, commercial and cultural gateway to the region, and plays an important role in international diplomacy, and is a leading economic centre along the Silk Road and a hub for commercial exchange between China, the Arab region and Africa.

Dr. Al Qubaisi thanked China for supporting the UAE on relevant regional and international issues.

The FNC signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the National People's Congress, which is the first MoU to be signed by China with a parliamentary institution from another country.

The FNC and the Chinese parliament are also cooperating within the Inter-Parliamentary Union, High-Level Advisory Group on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, led by Dr. Al Qubaisi.

Related Topics

Africa Exchange China Parliament UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Hub Congress All From Arab Silk Road Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber-led working group provides banking s ..

2 hours ago

DWTC events drive record AED13.1 billion in net ec ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in defence field

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy to fight counterfeiting with AI

2 hours ago

Emirates NBD plans further expansion in KSA

4 hours ago

Musanada commences construction of AED68.7 million ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.