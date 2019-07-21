Strategic partnership between FNC, Chinese parliament witnessed unprecedented development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) The strategic partnership and ongoing cooperation between the Federal National Council, FNC, and the National People's Congress of China have witnessed unprecedented development.

Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC, highlighted the importance of the expected visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to China, where he will meet with Xi Jinping, President of China, and senior Chinese officials, to reinforce the friendship between the two countries and promote strategic cooperation in all areas and sectors, as well as discuss international and regional topics of mutual concern.

She added that the visit will boost the strategic ties between the UAE and China, which were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, while highlighting the key role of parliamentarians, parliamentary diplomacy and politicians in strengthening the communication between countries, cultures and civilisations.

She also pointed out that China is a leading player in international diplomacy and the global economy, while the UAE is also a key economic, commercial and cultural gateway to the region, and plays an important role in international diplomacy, and is a leading economic centre along the Silk Road and a hub for commercial exchange between China, the Arab region and Africa.

Dr. Al Qubaisi thanked China for supporting the UAE on relevant regional and international issues.

The FNC signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the National People's Congress, which is the first MoU to be signed by China with a parliamentary institution from another country.

The FNC and the Chinese parliament are also cooperating within the Inter-Parliamentary Union, High-Level Advisory Group on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, led by Dr. Al Qubaisi.