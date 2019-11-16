UrduPoint.com
Strategic Partnership Signed By Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Abu Dhabi University

Sat 16th November 2019 | 01:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, a strategic partnership was signed by Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and Abu Dhabi University, during the concluding ceremony of the Arab Reading Challenge.

The agreement is set to ensure that the top performing students in future Arab Reading Challenge competitions will receive a full university scholarship. The 16 participants to reach the semi-finals will have their tuition fees and accommodation covered at Abu Dhabi University campuses, for the next 10 editions of the competition.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Secretary-General of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, signed the agreement with Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi University.

Al Gergawi stressed that the scholarship is one of the fruits of the Arab Reading Challenge initiative over the past four years, which is to spur a knowledge drive in which educational, academic and community institutions take part.

"The aim of the Arab Reading Challenge is to create a generation aware of the value of knowledge and quality education, reinforced by the provision of world-class educational and academic programs such as the Abu Dhabi University's largest and most comprehensive scholarship," he said.

"Our role, as officials, is to contribute to mobilizing all efforts, resources and capabilities to empower our Arab youth and prepare them scientifically and cognitively so that they are ready to lead nations towards the future," Al Gergawi added.

Dr. Ali Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Abu Dhabi University, thanked H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi University, for being the patron of the scholarships for the stars of the Arab Reading Challenge.

Launched in 2015, the Arab Reading Challenge is designed to encourage a love of reading among young people. It is open to anyone in the MENA region, as well as Arabs living abroad, who are aged between eight and 18.

A record number of 13.5 million readers from 67,000 public and private schools in 49 countries signed up for the challenge this year. The agreement was signed at the final of this year’s challenge, which saw HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulate a tearful Hadeel Anwar from Sudan after she was announced as this year’s winner and was awarded AED500,000.

