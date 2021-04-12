Strategic road in Indonesia named after Mohamed bin Zayed

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, ordered the renaming of a major road in Indonesia after His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in appreciation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the distinguished ties between the UAE and Indonesia.

Dr. Pratinko, Minister for State Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia, and Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Public Works and Housing of Indonesia, today attended the launch of the "Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Elevated Road," which was attended by Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, and senior officials from the Ministries of Transport and Foreign Affairs, along with representatives of the local governments in Jakarta and West Java.

In his speech, Dr. Pratinko said, "In response to the directives of President Widodo, we are announcing the renaming of the 'Jakarta-Cikampek 2 Elevated Toll Road' to the ‘Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Elevated Road’ as of today.'' The Indonesian Government decided to name this vital and strategic road after His Highness Sheikh Mohamed in recognition of the distinguished bilateral ties between the two friendly countries, he added.

"Relations between the UAE and Indonesia have witnessed significant political, economic, cultural and social development since their establishment in 1976," he further added, noting that the UAE has become a leading investor in Indonesia after its recent announcement that it would invest US$10 billion in the Indonesian Sovereign Fund.

Al Dhaheri affirmed that renaming this strategic road after His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed highlights the profound ties between the two countries and the friendly relations between their leadership, adding that it also honours the key role of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed in boosting their bilateral ties and establishing a strategic partnership, most notably after his official visit to Indonesia in July 2019.

The 37-kilometre road is one of Indonesia’s key strategic roads and was inaugurated by President Widodo on 12th December 2019. It is also the longest hanging road in the country and the fastest hanging double highway in Southeast Asia.

In October 2020, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed ordered the construction of a mosque in Abu Dhabi’s embassy district, which will be named after President Widodo, as well as the renaming of a street formerly known as "Al Maarid Street" after the Indonesian President.