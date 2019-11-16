ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) The Advisory Council of the Emirates Diplomatic Academy, EDA, has held its second meeting in Abu Dhabi that convened members from the ranks of politicians, policy-makers and academia from the UAE and abroad to outline the Academy’s strategic vision for 2022.

Bernardino Leon, Director-General of EDA, chaired the meeting, during which the Advisory Council charted the roadmap for the Academy following its inaugural meeting, led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of EDA’s board of Trustees, said a press release issued by the EDA on Saturday.

The meeting drew the participation of Youssef Amrani, Charge de Mission at the Royal Cabinet of the Kingdom of Morocco; Ambassador Nabil Fahmy, Founding Dean of the school of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the American University in Cairo; Shivshankar Menon, Distinguished Fellow in the Foreign Policy Programme at The Brookings Institution; Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; as well as EDA’s senior management.

Bernardino Leon said, "Under the guidance of the wise UAE leadership, the Advisory Council has had a significant impact on EDA’s direction since its inception. The members of the Council have spared no effort to help the region’s leading academy graduate qualified future diplomats and ambassadors.

He added, "The high-calibre diplomatic personalities, policy makers and academics from around the world that have joined the meeting contributed a wealth of knowledge and skills, global thought leadership and world-class practices to shaping the Academy’s strategic vision for 2022."

For his part, Youssef Amrani said, "The EDA has progressed immensely since its founding and this is evident after seeing the successful results of all the young diplomats, who will one day stand at the forefront of representing their country on the global stage. I feel very optimistic about the future of the Academy and the next generation of Emirati future diplomatic leaders."

This year’s Advisory Council meeting examined proposed initiatives and collaborations with governments, universities, multilateral institutions, as well as think-tanks. The members also discussed strategies to ensure the continuous development of EDA as the region’s leading centre of excellence for diplomatic capacity building, research and thought leadership.

Diplomatic trainees of EDA also met with the Advisory Council members and discussed their journey at the Academy. The aspiring diplomats also received political insight, as well as advise on their future diplomatic careers and the importance of strengthening knowledge and skills post-academia, said the press release.