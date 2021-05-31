UrduPoint.com
Strategic Ties Between UAE, Saudi Arabia Seeing Unprecedented Development: Saqr Ghobash

Mon 31st May 2021 | 09:00 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), affirmed that the strategic ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are seeing unprecedented development.

The statement came during Ghobash's meeting today with Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, Speaker of Saudi Arabia's Shura Council, at the headquarters of the council in Riyadh, as part of the visit of a senior FNC delegation.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and the FNC delegation, which included Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, First Deputy to the FNC Speaker, Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, among others.

From the Shura Council, attendees included Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al Salami, Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council; Dr. Hanan Abdulraheem Al Ahmadi, Assistant Speaker of the Shura Council; Mohammed bin Dakhil Al Mutairi, Shura Council Secretary-General, and several other council’s members.

The participants addressed the strategic relations between their countries, which positively affect their parliamentary ties.

They also exchanged views on various topics and agreed to collaborate on priority issues during global parliamentary events, as well as present proposal that meet the aspirations of their peoples and serve Arab and Islamic causes.

The issues covered included female empowerment and women's parliamentary role in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Over the past decades, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have adopted stances that underscored a unified vision and a strategic partnership, as part of their constant efforts to bolster the region’s security and stability and protect the interests of its communities, Ghobash said, highlighting Saudi Arabia's status as the Arab region's guarding shield.

"The parliamentary collaboration between the FNC and the Shura Council is a key factor in enhancing coordination of joint action and ensuring cooperation between our countries across all fields, in line with the aspirations and visions of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to continuously advance bilateral ties," he added.

Ghobash officially invited Dr. Al Sheikh to visit the UAE, and thanked Saudi Arabia’s government and people and the Shura Council for the warm welcome and hospitality.

Dr. Al Sheikh lauded the strong relations between their countries, their leaderships and peoples, stressing the importance of bilateral visits that serve their mutual interests and enhance parliamentary cooperation.

