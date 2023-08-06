Open Menu

Strengthening Academic Partnerships To Achieve Sustainable Development, Says Abdullah Lootah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abdullah Lootah

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2023) Abdulla Lootah, UAE Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, delivered a lecture at the New York University (NYU) in the United States.
During the lecture, he called for strengthening academic and research partnerships to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
The lecture was attended by NYU graduate students from the school of Professional Studies, the Global Affairs and Global Security Programme, and Conflict and Cybercrime Programme, and the Division in Programmes in business and Global Sport.
He discussed the importance of the role of academic institutions and universities in promoting international cooperation and partnership, knowledge exchange, capacity building, and excellence in the research and development efforts.

He reiterated that doing so will also contribute to SDG 17 – which calls for plans to revitalise global partnerships for sustainable development.
Attended by Angie Kamath, Dean of the NYU School of Professional Studies, along with NYU's administrative, academic, and research members, the lecture highlighted the UAE's multi-faceted competitiveness, positioning it as a worldwide focal point for visionaries, researchers, and accomplished professionals who have chosen the UAE as their home and workplace..

Related Topics

Exchange Business UAE New York United States Sudanese Pound From Cabinet

Recent Stories

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

2 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

4 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

5 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

19 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

19 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East