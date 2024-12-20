- Home
- Middle East
- Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim Council of Elders
Strengthening Human Solidarity A Religious Duty, Ethical Responsibility: Muslim Council Of Elders
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) The Muslim Council of Elders, under the Chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, emphasised that human solidarity represents the core of values that foster compassion, unity, and the unification of humanity without discrimination or exclusion.
In a statement marking International Human Solidarity Day, observed annually on 20th December, the Muslim Council of Elders underscored that islam advocates for unity and solidarity as fundamental principles for building strong and compassionate communities.
“Human solidarity, as a religious duty, calls for enhancing international cooperation to tackle shared global challenges. This unified response must be grounded in the principles of justice and fairness.”
The Council commended initiatives and efforts that advance the values of human solidarity, particularly those aimed at alleviating the suffering of vulnerable populations, including victims of wars, conflicts, and crises worldwide.
The statement also references the 'Document on Human Fraternity', signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness Pope Francis of the Catholic Church. The document urges global policymakers to prioritise justice founded on mercy as the essential path to ensuring a dignified life for all. It emphasises that dialogue, understanding, and the promotion of a culture of tolerance, acceptance, and coexistence among people can address many social, political, economic, and environmental challenges affecting large segments of humanity.
The Muslim Council of Elders remains steadfast in its commitment to diverse initiatives and programmes aimed at strengthening and promoting the values of tolerance, solidarity, compassion, and coexistence across cultures and religions. These principles are recognised as essential pillars for building societies founded on justice and peace.
Recent Stories
Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim ..
Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area
United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan
EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations
Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..
Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festi ..
Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community
Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher
Trust in digital payments growing as retail payments surge 8% in Q1FY25: SBP
FBISE Girls' Badminton team win Inter-Board Championship
Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spain for tax crimes
UoT announces 2nd merit list for spring 2025 admissions
More Stories From Middle East
-
Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim Council of Elders5 minutes ago
-
United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan20 minutes ago
-
Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remarkable attendance35 minutes ago
-
Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festival35 minutes ago
-
Dubai Culture announces 4th Hatta Cultural Nights programme2 hours ago
-
Permanent Committee for Human Rights welcomes statement by UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Agai ..2 hours ago
-
‘Investopia Tokyo’ explores investment, financing opportunities in Japanese markets2 hours ago
-
Air Arabia starts flights to Vienna2 hours ago
-
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board meeting for 20242 hours ago
-
Israeli settlers set mosque on fire in occupied West Bank3 hours ago
-
MoHRE declares 1 January 2025 as paid holiday for private sector employees4 hours ago
-
European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA4 hours ago