Strengthening Human Solidarity A Religious Duty, Ethical Responsibility: Muslim Council Of Elders

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 10:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) The Muslim Council of Elders, under the Chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, emphasised that human solidarity represents the core of values that foster compassion, unity, and the unification of humanity without discrimination or exclusion.

In a statement marking International Human Solidarity Day, observed annually on 20th December, the Muslim Council of Elders underscored that islam advocates for unity and solidarity as fundamental principles for building strong and compassionate communities.

“Human solidarity, as a religious duty, calls for enhancing international cooperation to tackle shared global challenges. This unified response must be grounded in the principles of justice and fairness.”

The Council commended initiatives and efforts that advance the values of human solidarity, particularly those aimed at alleviating the suffering of vulnerable populations, including victims of wars, conflicts, and crises worldwide.

The statement also references the 'Document on Human Fraternity', signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness Pope Francis of the Catholic Church. The document urges global policymakers to prioritise justice founded on mercy as the essential path to ensuring a dignified life for all. It emphasises that dialogue, understanding, and the promotion of a culture of tolerance, acceptance, and coexistence among people can address many social, political, economic, and environmental challenges affecting large segments of humanity.

The Muslim Council of Elders remains steadfast in its commitment to diverse initiatives and programmes aimed at strengthening and promoting the values of tolerance, solidarity, compassion, and coexistence across cultures and religions. These principles are recognised as essential pillars for building societies founded on justice and peace.

