Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) A strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, and several buildings collapsed in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city, Reuters reported.

Buildings shook as well in Bangkok, the Thai capital about 1,000 km (620 miles) to the south, and hundreds of people rushed out in panic.

Trading on the stock exchange was halted.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake was of 7.7 magnitude and at a depth of 10 km. It was followed by a powerful aftershock.