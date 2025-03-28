Open Menu

Strong 7.7 Earthquake Hits Myanmar With Damages Reported In Thailand

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 01:45 PM

Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) A strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, and several buildings collapsed in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city, Reuters reported.

Buildings shook as well in Bangkok, the Thai capital about 1,000 km (620 miles) to the south, and hundreds of people rushed out in panic.

Trading on the stock exchange was halted.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake was of 7.7 magnitude and at a depth of 10 km. It was followed by a powerful aftershock.

Related Topics

Earthquake Stock Exchange Mandalay Bangkok Myanmar United States

Recent Stories

TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global confl ..

TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution

3 minutes ago
 Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages re ..

Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand

4 minutes ago
 Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked ..

Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence

33 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Ab ..

Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Cata ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya

49 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshaw ..

National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy

1 hour ago
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

1 hour ago
 UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiativ ..

UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in busi ..

AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the N ..

Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the Nation’ Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

2 hours ago
 XRG continues global expansion with entry into Moz ..

XRG continues global expansion with entry into Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin LNG p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East