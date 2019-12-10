UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strong Earthquake Rattles New Zealand's East Coast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 10:30 AM

Strong earthquake rattles New Zealand's East Coast

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) New Zealand on Tuesday was shaken by a strong magnitude 5.3 earthquake near Gisborne on the east coast of the country's North Island, reported the German Press Agency, dpa.

The shallow quake struck just before 1 pm (00:00 GMT), according to information from national geological hazard monitoring system Geonet.

The jolt was felt in Whakatane, 180 kilometres south of Gisborne, the closest city to offshore volcano White Island which erupted on Monday killing at least five people. Another eight were still missing and presumed dead.

GeoNet said the earthquake was unrelated to the eruption at White Island.

Related Topics

Dead Earthquake German Gisborne New Zealand From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 10, 2019 in Pakistan

19 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

New 40-minute residency service launched

9 hours ago

ASF 2019: Arab World’s unemployment rate is maj ..

9 hours ago

Al Dhafra Festival to showcase cultural and herita ..

10 hours ago

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.