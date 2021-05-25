Strong global backing for Dubai’s energetic drive to resuscitate aviation: DACC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) Eng. Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC), has asserted Dubai’s leading role in resuscitating the aviation, recovering the lost momentum and restoring the confidence in line with the insightful vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The H1 2021, he said, will witness unprecedented growth in travel demand with the COVID-19 vaccination getting accelerated globally and more destinations coming back on the air connectivity network with safe and healthy environs.

He said: "Dubai has been one of the first cities that took several decisive measures to enhance public confidence and provide travellers with the best model services through upgrading facilities, processes and procedures to deal with the challenges of containing the coronavirus pandemic. A positive message to the world has gone from the city-emirate that hosts the rescheduled Expo 2020 for six months from October, of all its authorities, institutions and facilities being fully prepared to energetically receive millions of visitors and sufficiently provide them with the opportunity to safely and securely enjoy the sights and sounds of the charming city while following the COVID-19 precautions.

Speaking at the 20th edition of the Airport Show where the Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) is strongly participating to showcase its visionary projects and their energetic execution, he said: "As airports and airlines are ready to provide a smooth and safe travel experience for travellers, it is imperative for the key players in the aviation industry too look at the situation differently by deploying innovative services and set sustainability standards at the top of their priorities. We should work jointly to open more safe passages between the countries and globally popular destinations to provide more options to millions of people across the world eager to travel after over a year of isolation and restrictions."

He pointed out the participation of 95 international companies in the world’s largest B2B airport exhibition - the first aviation exhibition to be organized since the start of the pandemic, is a bold decision and is a global vote on Dubai’s unfaltering efforts to revive aviation. With Dubai in the lead, the world is working its ways on the road to recovery and to fly again confidently.