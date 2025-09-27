Strong Interest In UAE Pavilion At China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 12:00 PM
HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) The UAE Pavilion at the Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, China, has attracted significant interest from international companies, investors, and visitors, highlighting the nation’s advanced capabilities as a digital trade hub.
Khalifa Al Jaziri, Director of the Commercial Registration and Agencies Department at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, said high-speed internet, 5G networks and advanced delivery systems now allow products to be delivered within the UAE in as little as 30 minutes, making the market attractive for global firms through digital platforms.
He said the UAE’s participation is aimed not only at attracting foreign businesses but also at helping national companies expand internationally, including into China and 56 other participating countries.
Al Jaziri added that the event provides a platform for entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises to learn from global products and adapt them locally, thereby strengthening the UAE’s regional and global position in digital commerce.
He concluded that the future of the digital trade sector looks promising, supported by flexible regulations, cutting-edge infrastructure, and a dynamic business environment that actively fosters international partnerships.
