Strong International, Regional Turnout Confirmed For Al Ain International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) Leading jiu-jitsu athletes from 45 different countries including Brazil, Colombia and Russia are gearing up to take part in the sixth edition of the Al Ain International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship, scheduled for Friday, 18th October, 2019, at the Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

The tournament is part of the UAEJJF World Ranking and Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Qualifying Series.

To be held one month before the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi on 16th November, the Al Ain tournament offers local athletes a platform to hone their skills ahead of the big tournament. A strong regional presence will also be bringing their skills to the mat with entries from Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt and Lebanon.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, "The organisation of the championship is in line with the objectives and vision of the UAEJJF to expand the spread of jiu-jitsu within the country and beyond, spreading the noble values inherent in this sport and enhance its presence in society. The popularity of this tournament, both in terms of players and fans, is increasing every year, which reflects the growing interest in the sport."

The Al Ain International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship will welcome several UAE stars, most notably Hamdan Ahmed Alblooshi, a black belt holder and the winner of the UAE 'Player of the Year' in the violet belt category for the 2017-2018 season, and Sultan Al Ali, the brown belt holder and bronze medal winner at the 4th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar in July.

The tournament will also welcome a number of established international players including Brazilian black belt holders, Yuri Ribeiro, and Igor Silva, recognised as the best jiu-jitsu athlete in South America for the 2017-2018 season.

The Al Ain International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship's sponsors and supporters include Abu Dhabi Media (Official Media Partner); Palms sports (Strategic Partner); Emaar Properties (Lifestyle Developer); Premier Motors Land Rover (Official Automotive Partner); Abu Dhabi Sports (Official Sports Channel); ADIB (Diamond Partner); ADNOC (Energy Partner); United Arab Emirates Ministry of Interior (Government Partner); SEHA (Healthcare Partner); Department of Culture & Tourism, Dolphin Energy, Aafaq, Emirates Global Aluminium, ADASI, (Gold Partners); Abu Dhabi Sports Council (Supporting Partner); United Al Saqr Group (Silver Partner) and Al Ittihad (Official Newspaper).

